Comedian and writer Fiona Frawley joins SPIN1038 for a fully charged breakfast

Fully Charged has a new co-host as Dublin-based comedian and writer Fiona Frawley joins SPIN1038.

The all new Fully Charged with Emma, Dave & Fiona will start on April 28th.

It was announced at Dave’s 30th birthday celebration last night, where Emma surprised everyone by officially welcoming Fiona to the team.

Dave Hammond exclaiming “Wait what? Who? I didn’t know about this!”

Speaking on her new role, Fiona said: “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the SPIN team. It’s clear how passionate the guys [Emma & Dave] are about making the show the best it can be. Getting to be a part of that already feels so special and I can’t wait to help wake up Dublin every morning!”

Emma Nolan commenting on welcoming Fiona to the team “Fiona’s charisma, warmth and comedy is infectious. We knew upon meeting her that listeners across Dublin would love having her as another friend to laugh along with each morning on SPIN’s Fully Charged. I can’t wait for you to get to know her!”.

Nick Karkazis, Managing Editor of the SPIN Network, added: “Fiona is such a talent and she’s absolutely hilarious. When I heard the chemistry she brought into the SPIN studio with Emma & Dave, there was no question that she should be on the team. Really excited for everyone to hear how great this show will be!”