Red FM, 98FM and Spin stations search for the next radio star

Bauer has launched its biggest ever search for new talent across Red FM, 98FM and the Spin stations.

‘On-Air – The Next Radio Star’ is a big effort by the group to increase diversity and representation across its music and entertainment stations.

The stations hosted open days locally to find the next round of talent.

98FM & SPIN1038 hosted an open day in Dublin’s Dundrum Town Centre, Red FM hosted one at the Mahon Point Shopping Centre, whilst SPIN Southwest’s was at Crescent Shopping Centre.

The individual stations have all chosen their six new interim presenters, who will host programmes on-air over the coming months.

The project is co-funded by Coimisiún na Meán under the Sound and Vision Scheme.



SPIN Southwest On-Air Group (L – R : Vanessa Rosa, Godswill Jonas, Sarah Mc Ternan, Tadgh Kennedy, Dara O Cinneide, Jack Lyons)



SPIN1038 On-Air Final Group Shot 1 (L-R: Nicola Ní Dháibhí, Ashley Makombe, Chloe King, Jade Buttle, Sean Carey, Thammy Gough)



98FM On-Air Final Group Shot Photo (L-R: Michaela Lopes, Emily McEvoy, Cian Griffin, Nathalie Lennon, Donna Lyons, Thabile Hlongwane)



Red FM – Eimear Hallihan, John Paul Peyton, Avril Murphy, Kestine Ugbodu, Sophie Kirby and Storm Keating