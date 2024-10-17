KCLR Daily surprises couple with gift of fertility hope

Two KCLR listeners have been given a course of free fertility treatment worth €6,500.

Daily talk show presenter Brian Redmond surprised Rebecca Doyle and Séan Doherty in the studio with news that they had been randomly selected to receive the treatment .

This was part of the Fertility Focus segment which had been running for the previous eight weeks on The KCLR Daily in association with First IVF, firstivf.ie.

When the couple initially came into studio, they were unaware they had been randomly selected from the many couples who had contacted the show expressing an interest in receiving the free course of treatment. They thought they had just been shortlisted to tell their story as part of the process.

Kathleen Chada – CEO of First IVF who later joined the couple in studio reiterated that the couple had been randomly selected but that their “application was just lovely and it touched all of our hearts.”

Professor Ray O’Sullivan also from First IVF admitted that he and his team back at base had tears in their eyes listening to Rebecca and Sean’s story on KCLR. There were similar emotions among staff in the KCLR building to the couple’s reaction to having been selected to receive the course of treatment.

