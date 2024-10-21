Tributes paid to Michael Reade who has died after terminal illness

LMFM presenter Michael Reade has died at the age of 58.

Michael announced recently he has cancer and that his diagnosis is terminal, but added that he’s not sad, just accepting his situation.

He’s been broadcasting for 43 years, and 21 of those were with LMFM, but has not been on the radio for over six months.

He’s also worked at East Coast Radio in Wicklow, Tipp FM in Tipperary, XFM in Copenhagen and Midlands 103 in Tullamore.

Earlier this month he won Gold at the IMRO Radio Awards for best Current Affairs programme on local radio.

The Chair of the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, John Purcell, extended the condolences of everyone in the sector to Michael’s family, friends and colleagues, saying: “Michael Reade was a passionate, committed and very talented broadcaster.

“He had a unique connection to his listeners in counties Louth and Meath and reflected their concerns and priorities fairly, accurately and with balance through his work, in the very best traditions of broadcasting.”

“On behalf of all of his friends and colleagues in the industry, we wish to say that our thoughts are with his wife Sandra, his son Luke, brothers, sister, extended family and friends and colleagues at LMFM at this time.”

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. May he Rest in Peace.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris has also paid tribute. He said: “I want to send my condolences to Michael’s wife Sarah, his son Luke, brothers, sister and extended family on the untimely passing of Michael.

“I also want to offer my sympathies to his colleagues at LMFM and indeed, his loyal listeners.

“For over 20 years, Michael has been a voice to the frustrations, the celebrations and curiosity of people across Louth and Meath.

“For those of us who sat opposite him, he has been robust and tough but never unfair. Michael is a loss to journalism, a loss to the people of Louth and Meath but most particularly his family and friends.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. May he rest easy.”