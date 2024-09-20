Four senior leadership appointments and promotions at Bauer

Bauer Media Audio Ireland has made a series of senior leadership appointments spanning its People, Editorial, Operations and Marketing functions.

Celine McNamara has been appointed People and Culture Director, Eric Moylan becomes Managing Editor of Newstalk, Liam Thompson will join as Group Operations Director while Róisín Reilly is promoted to Group Marketing Director.

Chris Doyle, CEO Bauer Media Audio Ireland said: ‘I’m delighted to announce the addition of these four exceptional leaders to our senior team. As we continue to shape the future of audio by building audiences and investing in our vision for success, their expertise, creativity and perspective will help drive the business to the next level.

“Celine, Eric, Liam and Róisín join a team full of passion for our audiences, advertisers and our people. The scale and impact of Bauer continues to grow and with these new leaders on board at such an important time, we look forward to achieving great things together in the months and years ahead.”

From the press release:

People and Culture Director – Celine McNamara

A Human Resource professional for over twenty years working across several dynamic and challenging sectors, Celine has specific experience supporting growth, change and transformation. She joins the company after leading the people function in Jigsaw – National Centre for Youth Mental Health for the last eight years.

At Bauer, she will be responsible for advising and supporting people managers in all HR topics, supporting organisational development in addition to leadership performance and change processes.

Managing Editor, Newstalk – Eric Moylan

Eric will lead a high performing editorial team and will play a key role in shaping the long-term strategic and editorial vision for Newstalk.

He will be responsible for overseeing the planning and execution of high quality trusted content that grows engagement and delivers commercial success across all platforms, with a particular emphasis on digital audio and podcasting.

Eric was a member of the Newstalk team for over a decade where he held a variety of senior editorial roles as well as previously working at Virgin Media Television as a producer. He rejoins from Bus Éireann where he was Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications.

Group Operations Director – Liam Thompson

Liam will oversee and co-ordinate the multifaceted daily operations of Bauer Media Audio Ireland ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of the group and growing its innovation capabilities.

He will lead a team of experienced managers and professionals working across Bauer’s entire portfolio of brands and products. A senior executive in radio and audio, Liam has wide ranging operational experience in both Ireland, the UK and internationally having managed multiple media brands and launches.

Formerly Group Programme Director for the Communicorp Group across 9 countries, Liam is co-creator of the award-winning digital audio product ‘The Smart Seven’ and joins from Ireland’s Classic Hits.

Group Marketing Director – Róisín Reilly

Previously Head of Marketing for Music & Entertainment at Bauer and with over ten years’ experience, Róisín is promoted to this newly created role of Group Marketing Director where she will be responsible for developing and executing strategic marketing plans to drive growth, increase brand awareness, and enhance market penetration. Her brief spans the full group portfolio of brands in Bauer across broadcast and digital.

Leading a team across brand and product marketing, social media, video, and multimedia design, Róisín will be responsible for delivering impactful marketing strategies that contribute to audience and commercial growth.