Independent radio stations to share new €3 million funding for local news and content

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin T.D. has announced a new scheme to support news and current affairs on independent radio stations with €3 million funding..

The announcement, which followed the Budget last week, means out of the €6 million announced funding, half of that will be shared between the 34 IBI-member radio stations.

Michael Kelly, Chief Executive, IBI, says: “We in the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland believe that the ringfenced measures which were announced by Minister Martin are very positive. They will be of significant help in supporting the maintenance and development of the news and current affairs services provided by our 34 independent radio stations.

“We are grateful for the engagement by the Minister and her Department with our sector and for their decision to provide much-needed support for the news and current affairs services in independent local, regional and national radio stations as part of the €6 million announced funding.

“We feel that it is very positive that there has been recognition that additionality of coverage was a significant issue for our sector, and that there is a commitment to addressing that, and ensuring funding for core news and current affairs.

“We are also grateful to the Minister for Finance, Jack Chambers T.D., and the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe T.D., who set out the funding in the Budget.

“We look forward to working constructively and without delay with Minister Martin and her Department and with Coimisiún na Meán, to ensure that independent stations can access this funding as soon as possible. It is urgent that it is available to support the essential services which stations provide and which are so valued by our listeners.

“We in IBI thank the Minister and her officials for this recognition of the services we provide.

“We are also grateful to a broad range of public representatives who have leant their support to the sector in relation to this important issue.

“We are hopeful that this is the beginning of a process where sustainable, meaningful and predictable funding will be available for independent radio in the years ahead.”