Freedom FM is back on-air across Ireland in eight locations

Fair City’s Sorcha Furlong is to host a new early evening show on Freedom FM as the station returns to FM.

The actress, writer, and producer will host AfterDrive, an early evening music programme each Wednesday from 6pm to 9pm.

She is set to join a presenter roster which includes TV personality Glenda Gilson, and TV and radio host, and podcast producer Aidan Power.

Freedom FM is a digital radio station playing music from the 90s and noughties. However, each year the station is licensed by Coimisiún na Méan to broadcast across Ireland on eight FM frequencies.

Targeting Generation Y, people born between 1981, and 1997, the station plays music from 1990 straight through to 2009, along with the Nighties and Noughties News Now, hourly news headlines from the day you are listening but from a random year in the 1990s or 2000s.

Sean Power, station manager at Freedom FM said “We are delighted to welcome Sorcha on to Freedom FM for our FM broadcasts across Ireland this October.

“Sorcha is a star in front of and behind the screen, but with Freedom FM, she’ll be entertaining our listeners from behind the microphone for the first time.

“She’s the newest recruit to a family of extremely talented and passionate radio presenters who together create a fantastic mix of humour, nostalgia for two wonderful decades, and a passion for the songs our listeners love.”

Sorcha said: “I can’t wait to get started with Freedom FM. The music from the 90s and noughties is the music from my youth, and I’m looking forward to sharing that passion with those who also grew up during those two decades.

“So join me every Wednesday evening between 6pm and 9pm for AfterDrive, where, as the station slogan says, I’ll be reliving the 90s and noughties.”

The station will also boast a new 24-hour schedule, with Enda W. Caldwell being the first voice on Freedom FM starting each weekday at 5am with The Red Eye.

Glenda Gilson returns to presenting Weekday Brunch each Wednesday between 10am to 12 midday, and national radio and TV presenter Stephen Daly joins Freedom FM to present Drive Time every Monday and Tuesday from 3pm, whilst Northern Ireland radio host Neal McClelland kicks off the wee hours of Friday night with Dance Anthems.

Freedom FM switches on its eight transmitters on Monday 30th September and will broadcast until 29th October to listeners in Dublin City and County, Galway, Limerick and Cork cities, as well as to counties Wexford, Wicklow, Kildare and north County Cork.

Cork City 106.7 FM

Limerick City 105.5 FM

Dublin City 105.2 FM

Galway City 87.9FM

Kildare County 88.1 FM

Wicklow County 99.5 FM

North Cork County 87.7 FM

Wexford/South East 103.8 FM