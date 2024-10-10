Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio spearheads The 40 Day Health Challenge as radio partner

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio is spearheading ‘The 40 Day Health Challenge’, a new initiative that’s all about getting people moving, eating well, and improving mental wellbeing.

The 40 Day Health Challenge, brought by the makers of Operation Transformation, is a free public health initiative aimed at inspiring people across Ireland to make sustainable lifestyle changes.

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio is the premium radio partner along with ‘The Irish Sun’ as premium print partner.

Operation Transformation, the award-winning annual fitness initiative, ran on RTE radio and television for 16 years until its retirement from the schedules in 2023 and is produced by Vision Independent Productions, producers of Operation Transformation.

As part of the initiative, Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio will be recruiting participants who are ready to dedicate 40 days to transforming their health, guided by experts from the RTE Operation Transformation TV series – GP Dr. Sumi Dunne, Clinical Psychologist Dr. Eddie Murphy, Personal Trainer Karl Henry, and Dietician Sophie Pratt.

Trina Mara will be keeping listeners engaged and motivated throughout the 40 Day Health Challenge with daily updates on Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio. She’ll be sharing exclusive interviews with the experts and participants, providing insights into their progress and tips for staying on track.

Trina Mara is thrilled to be part of the challenge. “I’m incredibly excited to be involved in The 40 Day Health Challenge,” she says.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to speak with the experts, connect with participants, and live this journey with them every day for 40 days. We’ll be sharing real stories and motivating our listeners to take action for their health.”

Kevin Branigan, Chief Executive, Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio, said, “We’re delighted to be the national radio partner for The 40 Day Health Challenge’. Health and wellbeing are very much at the forefront of the national mindset, particularly so at the at the start of the new year to come.

“We’re very happy to be working with Vision Independent Productions and The Irish Sun on this new initiative and to bring the power and audience connection of radio to the mix.”