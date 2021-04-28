Communicorp hires Bauer Content Director in a new role

Communicorp Media has appointed James Brownlow to the role of Managing Editor of Music and Entertainment.

In his new role, James will oversee the strategy of the group’s Music and Entertainment portfolio of Today FM, 98FM, SPIN 1038 and SPIN South West and play a key part in audience growth and the development of the group’s digital services.

James will assume his role in June 2021. He joins from Bauer in the UK where he is a Content Director working on the Hits Radio Network.

James has over 20 years of experience in audio content creation, strategy and talent management in the UK, Europe and USA. He also previously held roles as content director for the Chrysalis and Global Radio groups.

Commenting on the appointment, Communicorp Media CEO Simon Myciunka said: “I am delighted to welcome someone with the wealth of experience and talent as James to this role. James is an intuitive radio programmer with a strong strategic vision and an excellent people leader.

“He will be a key member of the senior team as we adapt and grow our music and entertainment offerings on-air and online, to reflect audience demand.”

Speaking about his appointment, James Brownlow said: “I am delighted to join the group at such an exciting time and I look forward to working on such important Irish radio brands, leading the talented teams of content creators and broadcasters, and bringing innovative and relevant content to our audiences to drive digital listening and listenership ratings success.”

Bauer purchased Communicorp earlier this year, with the deal currently being investigated.