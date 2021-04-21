Ronan McManamy joins Clare FM & Tipp FM as CEO

Former Wireless/UTV Radio CEO Ronan McManamy has been appointed as CEO of both Clare FM and Tipp FM.

Ronan was most recently Managing Director of the Irish Examiner, and previously was Chief Executive Officer of Wireless Radio Ireland (formerly UTV Radio).

Ronan was also Chief Executive Officer of Cork’s 96fm and C103 for more than a decade having previously been Commercial Director at the two stations.

Ronan McManamy said: “I am delighted to join Clare FM and Tipp FM as I am a huge believer in the power of local radio and the significant role it plays in local communities.

“Both stations are highly regarded throughout Counties Clare and Tipperary in this regard. The stations should be really proud of the critical role they have played in recent times despite the significant challenges brought by Covid-19.

“The stations’ output, including local news and discussion, as well as unrivaled sport and specialist music output is something that is unique to both Counties and will be built upon into the future.”