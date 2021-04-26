Ten places available at Journalism Graduate Programme

Learning Waves, Skillnet Ireland & the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland have launched a Journalism Graduate Programme for the Independent Radio Sector.

Ten journalism graduates will have the opportunity to be placed in one of Ireland’s Independent radio stations as part of the programme.

The ten students will receive hands-on training and development during the paid internship, which runs for a period of five months and aims to provide students with the skills and knowledge to better understand traditional and new media communication sources, including radio, online and mobile platforms.

Students will be assigned a mentor who will oversee a training programme to include the fundamentals of broadcast journalism, content creation, storytelling for radio, audio production, media literacy, broadcast law, voice training, mobile journalism, leadership skills and personal development.

Teresa Hanratty, Project Manager of Learning Waves Skillnet told RadioToday.ie: “Learning Waves is delighted to be leading out with the Journalism Graduate Programme in partnership with the BAI.

“The Programme was piloted in 2019 with five students and we’re thrilled that the initiative is catering for ten students this year. Developing new talent for the radio sector is of huge importance to the future-proofing of the independent radio sector.

“Training is a key investment by stations and Learning Waves has been working closely with the sector to create new and innovative ways in the learning and development of talent. The Journalism Graduate Programme is one such initiative.”

Michael O’Keefe, CEO of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland added “The BAI is delighted to once again support the Journalism Graduate Programme which facilitates trainers, broadcasters and educators to work together to offer journalism graduates practical skills and experience.

“The development of such cross-sectoral partnerships is to be welcomed and the expansion of the programme this year to offer 10 internships reflects the success of the initiative, first operated by Learning Waves in 2019.

“The importance of reliable and accurate journalism continues to be underscored in the current media environment and this programme is an innovative example of how the broadcasting sector helps to foster journalists for its industry.

“The programme will offer journalism graduates valuable insights into the sector as well as pathways for career development and the BAI would like to wish all participating this year the best of luck.”



Since 2004, Learning Waves members, along with Skillnet Ireland and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland have invested €4.1 million in the learning and development of those working in the independent radio sector, while at the same time developing programmes to nurture new talent for the sector.

In 2019, Learning Waves secured a three-year funding from Skillnet Ireland to assist in growth and development of the independent radio sector.

In 2020, the Learning Waves network delivered 3199 training days in the sector and trained 532 individuals across the sector.

Teresa Hanratty points to the growing need of training and development to protect the high standard of local journalism: “There is an ever-increasing demand from the independent radio sector to deliver training and learning programmes to ensure high standards of journalism and production are delivered across each of the 34 independent radio stations. A key focus of Learning Waves is the sustainability of a vibrant, innovative and creative independent radio sector through ongoing development and upskilling of those working in the sector. Critical to this is the protection and development of local independent journalism in Ireland.”

Details of the Student Graduate Programme and the application process can be found at leaningwaves.ie .

Closing date for applications is May 21st 2021.