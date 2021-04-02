Today FM launches dedicated All Irish radio station

Today FM is introducing a new 24-hour stream playing non stop Irish music, as well as a new weekly All Irish show.

The new programme, All Irish, will air on Today FM every Sunday 8-9am hosted by Fergal D’Arcy.

Kicking off this weekend, listeners can expect to hear a mixture of brand-new Irish music alongside well-known tracks, live-sessions and interviews with some of the best and up and coming musicians that Ireland has to offer.

And Today FM All Irish will launch on Sunday via the Toady FM app and online, sitting alongside Today FM 80s, 90s, 00s, XM, Rock Anthems and Block Rockin’ Beats.

Speaking about the new show Fergal D’Arcy said, “If I could take a screenshot of Irish music…I’d do it right now!

“Every artist and band has been locked up and they’re hungry! Creativity is high, the standard of production stellar, and recognition worldwide is inevitable. We make great music … now let’s introduce these songs to an Irish audience nationwide.

“We’ve got live sessions, the biggest interviews, and the best of Irish talent new and old. I’ve spent the guts of 15 years travelling around to small venues just to watch these people play … now I want to share that with Ireland. ‘All Irish’ won’t disappoint!”

Today FM’s Programme and Content Director Phil Manzor added: “All Irish further strengthens Today FM’s commitment to highlighting the best music our country has to offer. The artists along with Fergal D’Arcy’s undeniable passion for Irish music will make this show very special. We are delighted to introduce it to our weekend line-up!”

All Irish with Fergal D’Arcy launches this Sunday, 4th April at 8am.