Cork’s 96FM Giving for Living Radiothon 2021 raises €385,000

The thirteenth annual Cork’s 96FM’s Giving for Living Radiothon has ended with a total of €385,566.

It brings the cumulative total raised so far by Radiothons run by the Wireless Group station to in excess of €5.4 million.

Money raised this year is to support Cancer Services in Cork provided through the five local charity partners, Mercy Hospital Foundation; CUH Charity; Marymount Hospice; ARC Cancer Support House and Breakthrough Cancer Research.

Following the decision to cancel the 2020 event owing to the pandemic, Radiothon went ahead this year in a scaled-back fashion which was in line with the current COVID 19 restrictions.

Outside broadcasts from the Mercy Hospital and CUH were replaced with special programmes presented by 96FM’s on-air team based at Broadcasting House.

Despite restrictions, listeners held fundraising events right across Cork City and County. These included “Virtual Coffee Breaks” and school “No Uniform Days.”

Bus Eireann drivers operated the city’s biggest collection box which this year was an open-top bus at Cork’s Bus Station on Parnell Place. They collected over €11,000.

Speaking to the Opinion Line programme on the first day of Radiothon, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, described it as “one of the great fixtures in Cork’s fundraising calendars.”

“It’s fantastic to see the Giving for Living Radiothon back on Cork’s 96FM this year. It’s great that you have managed to organise and get it back onboard this year” he said.

Group Station Director of Cork’s 96FM & C103 Kieran McGeary told RadioToday: “The Cork’s 96FM Giving for Living Radiothon is all about the people of Cork coming together and generating money to support local cancer services.

“The generosity of the people of Cork never ceases to amaze us. That’s highlighted by the fantastic sum raised in just three days yet again. And we expect that total may increase in the days and weeks ahead.”