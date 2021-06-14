FM104 face backlash for mocking child on-air

‘The Strawberry Alarm Clock’ presenters Jim Jim and Nobby have faced backlash for mocking a four year old child on-air.

The child, who has additional needs, sent a voice note to FM104 during a kids-focused feature. When his message was brought to air, the presenters made fun of his voice and delayed speech.

Kellie Sweeney, the mother of the child, posted online about her distress at hearing her son being mocked. She mentioned that it has caused her concern “about his self esteem in future because of this carry on.”

They have since apologized via WhatsApp after I pulled them on it. But is this the sort of treatment that lies ahead for my son in the future, just because he is a little bit different 💔 — Kellie Sweeney (@KellieSocialist) June 14, 2021

After the incident, Sweeney contacted the show to express her upset. She explained online that they offered an unsatisfactory apology as “apparently they didn’t consciously or unconsciously mock my child.”

When Jim rang he told me but he didn't know he had additional needs and I was like of course you didn't. That's the point you don't know these kids or what's going on and you passed remark on his voice! Do better ! — Kellie Sweeney (@KellieSocialist) June 14, 2021

A spokesperson for the station has since said, “FM104 would like to apologise for making light of a voice message from a young caller this morning.

“During The Strawberry Alarm Clock’s Kids in the Car feature, one of our presenters made a joke about not being able to hear a voice message we received from a young boy, who we later learned has additional needs.

“There was no intention to cause deliberate upset or harm, but today we made a mistake and have begun a robust review of our internal processes.”

‘Kids in the Car’ has been running for more than a decade on the station. Although the breakfast show is typically podcasted, a catch-up version of today’s programme was not made available.