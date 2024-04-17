FM104 extends house and dance music show to Cork and Limerick

FM104 is expanding its Friday night dance show to Saturday nights and sharing some of it with Cork’s 96FM and Limerick Live 95FM.

Freaks on Friday, hosted by DJ Al Gibbs, will now be known as ‘Freaks with Al Gibbs’.

The show, which has gained a loyal following since it launched almost 20 years ago, will have some new features, including the ‘Freaks Remix Hour’ which will be dedicated to the best remixes to get listeners ready for the weekend.

In addition, Al has also created a series of new ‘Freaks Iconic Mixes’ which are mega mixes of well-loved Freaks tracks.

‘Freaks with Al Gibbs’ on Saturday will broadcast on FM104 from 9pm to 11pm with Al introducing listeners to up and coming artists and acts in the house and dance music scene.

The Friday edition of Freaks with Al Gibbs will also be broadcast on Cork’s 96FM and Limerick Live 95FM from 8pm to 9pm.

Al says: “I’m so excited with our new line up and also the opportunity to bring the show to new territories, especially cities like Cork and Limerick who have huge dance and music heritage.

“The demand for dance and house music has never been higher. We recently sold out the 3Arena with IBIZA Orchestra, which was around 13,000 people.

“We’re doing really cool things in FM104’s new studio and I can’t wait for both our online and on-air listeners to see and hear the new show from what I believe is the hottest studio in town.

“We have huge plans for Freaks this year with events, parties and some very special little ideas so stay tuned. It’s an exciting time to be a music DJ in Ireland and radio is in such a strong place. We can’t wait for you to hear our new format!”