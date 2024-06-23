Live 95 partners with Down Syndrome Limerick

Live 95 has announced that Down Syndrome Limerick is the station’s new charity partner.

The charity provides support and services to people with Down Syndrome and their families, the running of which require ongoing fundraising campaigns.

Live 95 Station Director, Joe Nash, said: “Choosing one good cause over another is obviously an almost impossible task, but we ultimately felt that Down Syndrome Limerick was a great fit for the radio station, for the next two years.

“We were inspired by Michelle Coughlan and her team of volunteers for their dedication to their cause and their passion to educate everyone about the amazing people who use their service.

“I also want to thank Julie White and Tess Hughes from our team for their significant contribution during this process.”

Sales and Marketing Manager with Live 95, Julie White, is looking forward to this collaboration: “We will use our ability to reach the Limerick audience to spread the word about Down Syndrome Limerick far and wide, including increasing understanding of their services and those who use them, while also helping to focus attention on their fundraising initiatives in Limerick”, she said.

Chair of Down Syndrome Limerick, Michelle Coughlan, was delighted to link up with Live 95. She stated: “We are passionate about increasing awareness about our family members with Down Syndrome, while helping them to participate as fully as possible in our community and raising much needed funds for the resources we provide to people with Down Syndrome and their families. We are confident Live 95 will help us to do all of this and more, in the months ahead.”

Live 95 will be working with Down Syndrome Limerick on a variety of initiatives, using its on-air, online and social media platforms to spread the word and tell the stories of the people who make this local charity a success.

The station says it is confident that the generosity of its listeners will once again come to the fore for a great cause.