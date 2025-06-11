Onic Pride Vibes returns on DAB+ in Ireland for 2025

Onic Pride Vibes is back on air for 2025, broadcasting on DAB+ and online to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community across Ireland.

The pop-up station, which first launched in 2022, is now live for its fourth Pride season and features a packed schedule of music, speech content, and regional coverage of Pride events throughout the summer.

Sean Munsanje returns as Station Manager and presenter. He’s joined by a team of voices including Shivani Dave, Vicki Blight, Stephen Byrne, Brandon Caufield and Max Kane. The station is focused on reflecting life for LGBTQ+ people in Ireland through a mix of music, interviews and documentaries.

Sean said, “Pride Vibes has been an evolving journey, each year getting bigger and better. We always strive to deliver for the LGBTQ+ community and keep up with modern Ireland.”

This year, Onic is expanding the station’s reach by broadcasting on the new DAB+ digital radio network across Leinster, alongside streaming online. There is also a regular Pride Vibes programme airing every Sunday evening across FM104 in Dublin, Live 95 in Limerick, LMFM, and Cork’s 96FM. That show is presented by Mia Poland.

The 2025 schedule includes features about Irish LGBTQ+ culture, Pride celebrations, and new talent, with a music mix of anthems, classics, Eurovision favourites and emerging LGBTQ+ artists.

The station has again partnered with BelongTo, a national support service for LGBTQ+ young people, and will promote the Onic Original Podcast Ireland Said Yes, marking ten years since the marriage equality vote.

Brian McCarthy from Onic said the station “expands beyond the summer” and praised partners including flagship sponsor Maldron Hotels and new sponsor Volkswagen.

Shane Mulchrone from Dalata Hotel Group said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Pride Vibes again this year as we jointly advocate for – and celebrate – the contribution of the LGBTQ+ community.”

More at pridevibes.ie.

L-R Sean Munsanje (Station Manager Onic Pride Vibes), Grá Ryan (Creative Solutions Onic) , Brian McCarthy (Group Commercial and Operations Director Onic), Kyran O’Donnell (Dalata Hotel Group Marketing executive), Shane Mulchrone (Dalata Health Group Social Impact Manager), Barry Finan (Senior Client Manager Core Sponsorship), Alana Moriarty (Group Brand Manager for Dalata Hotel Group)