Cork’s 96FM Radiothon 2025 raises €396,202 for cancer services

Cork’s 96FM Giving for Living Radiothon has raised €396,202 for cancer services across Cork this year.

The total was announced at the end of the three-day broadcast, which ran from 6am to 7pm on Thursday and Friday, and from 10am to 6pm on Saturday last weekend. This year’s effort brings the overall amount raised since the Radiothon began in 2008 to nearly €7 million.

Funds will be shared among five Cork-based cancer charities: Mercy Hospital Foundation, CUH Charity, Marymount Hospice, ARC Cancer Support House and Breakthrough Cancer Research.

Listeners took part in a wide range of fundraising activities, including Coffee Breaks held in homes and workplaces across the region. On Jersey Day, hundreds of workplaces and schools got involved by wearing sports jerseys and collecting donations.

Bus Éireann staff helped out again, with drivers raising more than €7,000 through change collections at Cork’s main bus station on Parnell Place.

Call centre company Abtran provided phone services free of charge, with their staff volunteering to take donation calls across the three days.

Group Station Director of Cork’s 96FM and C103, Kieran McGeary, said: “Once again, the listeners to Cork’s 96FM have shown huge generosity and we deeply appreciate it.”

More details on the charities supported are available at [https://www.96fm.ie/radiothon/](https://www.96fm.ie/radiothon/)