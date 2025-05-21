Nova Classic Rock launches on DAB+ across Leinster region

Nova Classic Rock has joined the DAB+ digital radio line-up in Ireland, offering a 24-hour stream of classic rock music across Dublin and Leinster.

The station, which replaces Nova Xtra, is now available on the Fáilte DAB multiplex on a 12-month trial basis.

Run by Radio Nova, Nova Classic Rock focuses on music from the 60s, 70s and 80s. It features specialist shows including Off The Record with Pat James and the Classic Album at Midnight, alongside a playlist of iconic rock tracks.

Radio Nova CEO Kevin Branigan described the new service as “an experiment” and a niche extension of the main Nova output, created for fans of classic rock. He said: “It’s the perfect channel for the Fáilte DAB trial.”

He added that Nova is actively seeking input from producers, presenters and the public to help shape the station. “It really is a blank canvas. We’re open to ideas on how to develop it out over the coming weeks and months.”

Nova Classic Rock can be heard online, on mobile and now via DAB+ radios throughout the Leinster region.

DAB+ continues to be tested in Ireland as part of ongoing digital broadcasting trials. Nova was one of the original participants in the Fáilte DAB project and has maintained a presence as the platform develops.

Suggestions for the station can be sent to: dab@nova.ie.