Nova Classic Rock launches on DAB+ across Leinster region

Written by Roy Martin

Nova Classic Rock has joined the DAB+ digital radio line-up in Ireland, offering a 24-hour stream of classic rock music across Dublin and Leinster.

The station, which replaces Nova Xtra, is now available on the Fáilte DAB multiplex on a 12-month trial basis.

Run by Radio Nova, Nova Classic Rock focuses on music from the 60s, 70s and 80s. It features specialist shows including Off The Record with Pat James and the Classic Album at Midnight, alongside a playlist of iconic rock tracks.

Radio Nova CEO Kevin Branigan described the new service as “an experiment” and a niche extension of the main Nova output, created for fans of classic rock. He said: “It’s the perfect channel for the Fáilte DAB trial.”

He added that Nova is actively seeking input from producers, presenters and the public to help shape the station. “It really is a blank canvas. We’re open to ideas on how to develop it out over the coming weeks and months.”

Nova Classic Rock can be heard online, on mobile and now via DAB+ radios throughout the Leinster region.

DAB+ continues to be tested in Ireland as part of ongoing digital broadcasting trials. Nova was one of the original participants in the Fáilte DAB project and has maintained a presence as the platform develops.

Suggestions for the station can be sent to: dab@nova.ie.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Stephen Keogh to run marathon live on Tipp FM

Today FM presenters face comedy challenges in Mayhem campaign

Jackie Neill appointed Head Judge of IMRO Radio Awards

Irish radio grows across key demos as local and national shows thrive

Entries now open for 2025 IMRO Radio Awards in Ireland

Bernard Dunne launches new RTÉ Radio 1 eight-part series

In Photos: Joe Duffy is leaving RTÉ after 37 years

Bauer breakfast radio shows to get McDonald’s sponsorship

Faye Shortt joins SPIN to co-host evening radio shows

Radio Nova airs exclusive Rory Gallagher tribute documentary

President of Ireland leads tributes for KCLR’s 21st birthday

New services available on the test digital multiplex as FáilteDAB launches