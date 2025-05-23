RTÉ Radio 1 launches The Prompt to spotlight new Irish writing

RTÉ Radio 1 is introducing a new series called The Prompt, starting this Sunday at 7.30pm, designed to bring new Irish writing to radio listeners.

The eight-part series will be presented by Zoë Comyns and each episode will feature three original works selected by some of Ireland’s best-known writers.

More than 900 submissions were received after an open call for prose and poetry earlier this year. Across the series, 24 new writers have been chosen to have their work aired in response to creative prompts such as “An Unexpected Parcel” and “Irrevocable Change”.

Guest curators include Edel Coffey, Mike McCormack, Sinéad Moriarty, Dave Rudden, Caoilinn Hughes, Lucy Caldwell, Belinda McKeon and Wendy Erskine, each selecting three standout pieces to reflect the week’s theme.

Zoë Comyns said the series will offer “a fresh and dynamic literary experience” and described the response to the open call as “overwhelming”.

The first episode, airing on 25 May, is themed “…the patron saint of…” and curated by Mike McCormack. It features new writing from Colm McAuliffe, John Paul Davies and Brendan Killeen.

The Prompt continues every Sunday evening until 13 July on RTÉ Radio 1. More details are available at rte.ie.