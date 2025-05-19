Stephen Keogh to run marathon live on Tipp FM

Tipp FM presenter Stephen Keogh is set to broadcast his Lunchtime Show while running a full 26-mile marathon through Newport, Co. Tipperary this Friday.

The unique event, called The Radio Run, will raise money for the Newport Community Project.

Stephen will carry out a full live programme while completing the marathon route, joined by local athletes running the full distance and community members tackling shorter 5K, 10K and half marathon segments.

“This is more than a run – it’s a way to connect with our community, have some fun, and support a brilliant project in the heart of Tipperary,” he said ahead of the challenge.

Listeners can expect live updates, interviews, music, and unplanned moments along the route, with local businesses invited to sponsor each kilometre and get an on-air mention during the broadcast.

People across the area are being encouraged to come out and line the streets to support the runners and help create a memorable atmosphere.

The live broadcast and fundraising event will be aired on Tipp FM across the day, with all donations going to support Newport’s community initiatives.

To donate or find out more about how to take part, visit TippFM.com/TheRadioRun or contribute via the official fundraiser at this link.