Today FM presenters face comedy challenges in Mayhem campaign

Today FM has launched a two-week comedy campaign, inviting listeners to expect on-air disruption as presenters take part in daily live challenges.

The “Mayhem on Today FM” campaign runs until Friday 30 May, with weekday presenters across the station randomly gatecrashing each other’s shows to create unexpected comedy moments.

The station says the aim is simple: to make the listeners laugh.

At the centre of the campaign is Mario Rosenstock, who has been given the fictional title of “Company CEO” for the duration of the campaign.

Speaking about the role, Mario said: “After 25 years, I am delighted to be announced as the new commander in chief at Today FM. My first order of business is to make our listeners laugh more.”

Rosenstock will decide who is crowned the funniest Today FM presenter at the end of the campaign. The winner will be announced live on *The Last Word with Matt Cooper* on Friday 30 May.

All weekday shows from 6am to 10pm will be involved.

The campaign launched today with Ray Foley gatecrashing *The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show* live on-air.

Chris Doyle, CEO of Bauer Media Audio Ireland, commented: “What? I didn’t sign this off?”

Listeners can follow the campaign and watch clips of the comedy gatecrashes as they happen by visiting todayfm.com or following @TodayFM on social media.