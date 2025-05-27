Radio Nova launches bold mad yolks campaign for breakfast

Radio Nova has launched a new outdoor campaign to promote its breakfast show Morning Glory with PJ & Jim.

The campaign, called A Pair of Mad Yolks, features presenters PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe reimagined as hard-boiled eggs.

Created by Bloom Advertising, the visuals are currently live on billboards across Dublin, with the aim of highlighting the show’s offbeat humour and growing popularity. According to Radio Nova, the breakfast programme has grown its audience nearly four-fold since it launched.

PJ Gallagher joked: “We’ve always known we were a bit scrambled, but seeing ourselves as eggs really takes the biscuit. Or the toast.”

Jim McCabe added: “It’s not the first time we’ve been called mad yolks to be fair, and now it’s official.”

Kevin Branigan, CEO and Programme Director of Radio Nova, said the campaign reflects the spirit of the show: “It captures the unique energy and madness that PJ and Jim bring to morning. A Pair of Mad Yolks sums them up perfectly.”

Bloom’s new Managing Partner, Yvonne Caplice, said: “We’re thrilled to bring some humour and a big visual punch to the streets. Radio Nova gave us the creative freedom to lean into the personality of the show—and have a bit of fun.”

Morning Glory with PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe airs weekdays from 6am to 10am on Radio Nova.

Radio Nova recently reported a 9.4% market share in Dublin, making it the largest music radio station in the region.