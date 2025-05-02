2FM to broadcast live from Ireland’s major summer festivals

2FM will be broadcasting live from a series of major Irish music festivals across the summer, starting with Forbidden Fruit this weekend.

The summer tour will see the station travel from Kilmainham to Glendalough, Waterford and Stradbally, bringing live shows and festival coverage to listeners around the country.

The station’s schedule begins at Forbidden Fruit on 31 May and 1 June, where its 2FM Rising Stage returns to showcase emerging Irish talent. Demi Isaac and Mikey O’Reilly will host from 12pm, followed by Emma Power and Graham Smyth from 3pm to 6pm.

Live sets across the weekend include performances from Shiv, DJ Wax, Dave Treacy, MOIO, Pastiche and Bold Love. Roving reporters Helen Galgey and Benny Bracken will be capturing behind-the-scenes highlights, artist interviews and audience reaction throughout the festival.

Next on the schedule is Beyond The Pale in Glendalough from 13–15 June, with Tracy Clifford broadcasting live on Friday from midday. 2FM will then continue its festival tour with All Together Now in Waterford (31 July to 3 August) and Electric Picnic in Stradbally (29 to 31 August), where further details of live coverage will be confirmed later this summer.

Live broadcasts from each location will include interviews, backstage moments, music from emerging and established acts, and updates from presenters on-site.