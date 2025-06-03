Ray Foley crowned King of MAYHEM at Today FM awards

Written by Roy Martin

Ray Foley has been named the winner of MAYHEM on Today FM following two weeks of comedy takeovers across the station.

The finale took place on Friday 30 May, with presenters and production teams gathering for an awards ceremony celebrating the chaos.

MAYHEM saw Today FM presenters interrupting each other’s shows live on-air, with sketches, stunts and surprise appearances. Highlights included a David Bowie tribute, Matt Cooper dressed as Elmo, and Dave Moore washing his legs live during a broadcast.

Ray Foley’s winning entry was a newsroom parody sketch called “Lou’s News”, poking fun at lunchtime presenter Louise Cantillon. It included fictional scoops about her relationship with husband Declan Hannon, claiming they met at a 2 Johnnies fan event and got engaged at the Barack Obama Plaza.

Speaking after the win, Ray said: “I would like to address the scurrilous rumours about fixing and bribery… this is fake news propagated by sad, sore, whiny losers. I look forward to ruining your shows all over again!”

Second place went to Paula MacSweeney for a Ziggy Stardust tribute to Ian Dempsey, while Ian himself came third for the moment he washed Dave Moore’s legs.

At the heart of the campaign was Mario Rosenstock, who took on the role of interim CEO. He set the challenge to make the nation laugh and declared the presenters rose to the task.

“I’ve had fifteen client lunches, ten rounds of golf, oh and one very successful campaign,” he said. Bauer Media Audio Ireland has since confirmed Mario’s CEO role was temporary.

Videos of the winning sketches and the full awards finale are available on Today FM’s platforms.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

New Radio Nova series dives into stories behind Irish indie hits

Cork’s 96FM Radiothon 2025 raises €396,202 for cancer services

2FM to broadcast live from Ireland’s major summer festivals

DAB+ in Ireland – An opportunity to seize through bold content and exemplary…

Radio Nova launches bold mad yolks campaign for breakfast

RTÉ Radio 1 launches The Prompt to spotlight new Irish writing

Ireland wins Grand Award for documentary at New York Festivals

Nova Classic Rock launches on DAB+ across Leinster region

Stephen Keogh to run marathon live on Tipp FM

Today FM presenters face comedy challenges in Mayhem campaign

Irish radio grows across key demos as local and national shows thrive

Entries now open for 2025 IMRO Radio Awards in Ireland