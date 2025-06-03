Ray Foley crowned King of MAYHEM at Today FM awards

Ray Foley has been named the winner of MAYHEM on Today FM following two weeks of comedy takeovers across the station.

The finale took place on Friday 30 May, with presenters and production teams gathering for an awards ceremony celebrating the chaos.

MAYHEM saw Today FM presenters interrupting each other’s shows live on-air, with sketches, stunts and surprise appearances. Highlights included a David Bowie tribute, Matt Cooper dressed as Elmo, and Dave Moore washing his legs live during a broadcast.

Ray Foley’s winning entry was a newsroom parody sketch called “Lou’s News”, poking fun at lunchtime presenter Louise Cantillon. It included fictional scoops about her relationship with husband Declan Hannon, claiming they met at a 2 Johnnies fan event and got engaged at the Barack Obama Plaza.

Speaking after the win, Ray said: “I would like to address the scurrilous rumours about fixing and bribery… this is fake news propagated by sad, sore, whiny losers. I look forward to ruining your shows all over again!”

Second place went to Paula MacSweeney for a Ziggy Stardust tribute to Ian Dempsey, while Ian himself came third for the moment he washed Dave Moore’s legs.

At the heart of the campaign was Mario Rosenstock, who took on the role of interim CEO. He set the challenge to make the nation laugh and declared the presenters rose to the task.

“I’ve had fifteen client lunches, ten rounds of golf, oh and one very successful campaign,” he said. Bauer Media Audio Ireland has since confirmed Mario’s CEO role was temporary.

Videos of the winning sketches and the full awards finale are available on Today FM’s platforms.