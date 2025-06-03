New Radio Nova series dives into stories behind Irish indie hits

Radio Nova has launched a new six-part documentary series exploring the music and memories of some of Ireland’s most respected songwriters.

Headful of Hooks airs Saturdays at 8pm and is produced and presented by Cathal Funge. Each week features a different guest from Ireland’s rock and indie scene, selecting six key tracks from their career and sharing the stories behind them.

The series began with Tom Dunne of Something Happens, who reflected on his early punk roots and the hit that saved the band’s record deal.

This Saturday’s episode will spotlight Paul Linehan of The Frank and Walters. Future episodes include Paul Noonan (Bell X1), Steve Wall (The Stunning / The Walls), and Gemma Hayes.

A final episode guest is still to be announced.

Cathal Funge said: “These stories aren’t just about songs — they’re about life, love, and memory.”

Cathal has been a well-known voice on Irish radio for over 20 years, having worked with Phantom FM and TXFM, and winning several IMRO Radio Awards.

Headful of Hooks is exclusive to Radio Nova. More at nova.ie.