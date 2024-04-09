Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio turns back the clock to 1986 for Simon Harris

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio is heading Back to the Future in honour of new Taoiseach Simon Harris.

Harris, who has been named as Ireland’s youngest Taoiseach, was born in 1986, is the reason why the station will spend all day Wednesday 10th April highlighting iconic music releases, memorable events, and significant cultural moments from that year.

Breakfast presenter Lucy Kennedy said: “1986 was a year of significant cultural shifts and memorable moments. As we look back, we’re reminded of the fashion trends, charts hits and blockbuster movies that defined the era, and all while I was still enjoying sixth class!”

Colm Hayes said: “1986, I was just beginning my journey into radio. We were playing Sledgehammer by Pete Gabriel, word Up by Cameo, Queen played Slane and I was on Breakfast Radio. I’ve spent my life getting up even before the sun does.

“I’m back playing these songs on Ireland’s Classic Hits which is weird. In 1986 I bought a fancy car (second hand) Renault Fuego, (google it) and I was living in a ‘flat’ in Rathgar. We used to call apartments, ‘flats’. Ireland voted NO in the divorce referendum and Hurricane Charlie hit the country, I’m not sure if there was a connection.

“The 80s for me was the golden decade and 1986 was ‘slap bang’ in the middle of it. They were good days and great memories.

“I wish Simon the best of luck. He’s got a tough road ahead, but I think he understands the challenges…and if it doesn’t work out he’s always got the TIK TOK influencer role to fall back on.”

Reflecting on her experience, Ruth Scott shared: “In 1986, I was a member of the Girl Guides, embracing outdoor adventures and camaraderie. It’s incredible to see how much has changed since then.”

Niall Boylan reminisced: “I was a mobile and nightclub DJ in the best and most exciting time for music, and everybody had a big 21st party. As you can see from the picture, Magnum PI moustaches, Don Johnson Shirts and Limahl haircuts were fashionable or maybe that was just me!”

In addition to celebrating the birth year of Simon Harris, Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio will explore the top fashion trends of 1986, including Ray-Bans sunglasses, cropped tanks, leather attire, power sits, shoulder pads and aerobic gear.

Notable Celebrities who share Harris’s birth year, include Drake, Lindsay Lohan, Megan Fox, Robert Pattinson, Amber Hears and the sprinter Usain Bolt.

The broadcast will also feature soundtrack highlights from the entertainment world in 1986; including blockbuster films like ‘Top Gun’, ‘Platoon’, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ and ‘Short Circuit’, as well as chart topping hits including; ‘West End Girls’ by the Pet Shop Boys, ‘Kyrie’ by Mr Mister, ‘Rock Me Amadeus’ by Falco, ‘Kiss’ from Prince, ‘Walk Like an Egyptian’ from the Bangles, ‘Greatest Love of All’ and ‘How Will I Know’ from Whitney Housten and of Robert Palmer’s ‘Addicted to Love’.