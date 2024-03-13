Cork City Community Radio is back on FM every weekend

Cork City Community Radio is returning to FM this month and broadcasting every Saturday, Sunday and Monday till November.

The station will provide local news, programmes on community groups, jazz music, movie soundtracks and more.

Live at Five will offer an assortment of notable community figures from chimney sweeps, to dog-trainers, to master barbers, Hello Africa will be opening a window to the very best music from the world’s second-largest continent whilst The Sunday Papers feature will give a balanced and informed panel, previewing the weekend’s biggest stories.

It also promises the best music from every decade and informative features on local community organisations.

Cork City Community Radio’s frequency is 100.5 FM and it will continue to be available online at cr.ie.



