Mark McCabe joins 98FM for weekly dance music show

DJ Mark McCabe is to join 98FM to present a weekly Saturday night dance music show.
Best known for the dancefloor classic ‘Maniac 2000’, Mark will present three hours of dance anthems every Saturday night (6-9pm) on 98FM and 98FM Dance.
98FM Managing Editor Pat Gill said: “Mark is the voice of a generation of clubbers in Dublin, and I’m delighted to have him join 98FM. We’re ready to turn up the volume as Mark brings Dublin’s Good Times to a Saturday night”.
Mark McCabe commented: “Dublin radio is where I started out and I’m so happy to be joining the team at 98FM and presenting a show playing some of the dance anthems I grew up playing in clubs around Dublin as I started out”.
98FM Dance with Mark McCabe kicks off from 6pm on Saturday, 25th May.
