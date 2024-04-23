Niall Boylan announces candidacy for Dublin’s European Elections

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio presenter Niall Boylan has announced live on air his intention to challenge for a seat in Dublin’s European Elections set to take place on June 7th 2024.

As a result, he’ll stop hosting the show during the run up to the election.

During his on-air announcement on Tuesday evening, Boylan shared his reasons for stepping into the political arena, stating; “I’ve spent thirty years behind the microphone listening to the issues people are facing in their everyday lives.

“Serious issues. I came to realise that there are often no options for these people and this upsets me on a daily basis. I believe there needs to be change and I’ve decided to stand up and be counted and be part of the solution.”

Kevin Branigan, CEO of Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio, said of Boylan’s new endeavour: “Niall is an experienced broadcaster with a very strong personality.

“He is at the top of his game when it comes to discussion and debate and has been a ratings winner for Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio for almost 14 years.

“His unwavering commitment to his listeners and his relentless pursuit of the truth on his radio show has made the show a great success. I admire him for having the courage of his convictions and putting himself forward like this and I wish him the very best in his election bid. I have no doubt that he will make a positive impact just as he has done with ‘Nite Time Talk’, on Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio.”

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio made the decision to take Boylan off the air upon his declaration of his candidacy on Tuesday. The station has now appointed broadcaster Gareth O’Callaghan as part of a panel to step into the role as presenter of Nite Time Talks show until further notice. It is expected that the station will now commence a recruitment process to find a new host for the show.

“As one of the largest commercial radio stations in the country, we have a responsibility to be fair to all candidates and, for that reason, it has been decided that Niall will stand down as presenter of Nighttime Talk on Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio with immediate effect. I’d like to wish Niall all the very best”, said Branigan.