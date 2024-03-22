Bauer Media Audio Ireland set to purchase Beat 102-103

Written by Roy Martin
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Bauer Media Audio has signed an agreement to acquire Beat 102-103, subject to regulatory approval.

Beat joins the growing Bauer family of Today FM, Newstalk, SPIN, 98FM, Red FM and iRadio.

With the addition of Beat 102-103, Bauer Media will extend its total weekly reach in Ireland to 2.24 million listeners, and its total weekly reach across Europe to more than 61 million listeners across 9 countries.

Chris Doyle, interim CEO, Bauer Media Audio Ireland told RadioToday: “We are delighted to have Beat 102-103 join Bauer. This provides advertisers and partners with access to a quality station with an engaged audience in the South East”.

Chair of Beat 102-103 and Group Managing Director of The Irish Times, which is a 75% shareholder of the station, Deirdre Veldon added: “Over the last 20 years, Beat 102-103 has been hugely successful in targeting and attracting listeners amongst the 15-34 age group, becoming the most popular station for that audience in the south east.

“This success is thanks to the focus, commitment, and creativity of the Beat team. We’re confident that Beat and its staff will have a bright future as a valued part of the dynamic Bauer Media Group.”



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

John Keane returns to WLR as new presenter of the Spin Home

Raidió Rí-Rá is back on FM for the Bank Holiday weekend

Ireland’s Call star Stevie Mulrooney to make radio debut on KCLR

Cork City Community Radio is back on FM every weekend

The Sound of Ireland is back for St Patrick’s week 2024

Jessie Maher appointed as Beat’s new Digital Content Producer

Eamon Fitzpatrick returns to radio as Bauer’s Group Commercial Director

Simon Delaney to host new Sunday afternoon show on RTÉ lyric fm

New position for Radio 1 reporter Evelyn Rourke at RTÉ

The Sound of Ireland returns for eight days around St Patrick’s Day

First audience show for Daily Dilemma Uncensored Podcast Live at Beat

Today FM closes gap on RTÉ Radio 1 as it heads towards one million listeners

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra