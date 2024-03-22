Bauer Media Audio Ireland set to purchase Beat 102-103

Bauer Media Audio has signed an agreement to acquire Beat 102-103, subject to regulatory approval.

Beat joins the growing Bauer family of Today FM, Newstalk, SPIN, 98FM, Red FM and iRadio.

With the addition of Beat 102-103, Bauer Media will extend its total weekly reach in Ireland to 2.24 million listeners, and its total weekly reach across Europe to more than 61 million listeners across 9 countries.

Chris Doyle, interim CEO, Bauer Media Audio Ireland told RadioToday: “We are delighted to have Beat 102-103 join Bauer. This provides advertisers and partners with access to a quality station with an engaged audience in the South East”.

Chair of Beat 102-103 and Group Managing Director of The Irish Times, which is a 75% shareholder of the station, Deirdre Veldon added: “Over the last 20 years, Beat 102-103 has been hugely successful in targeting and attracting listeners amongst the 15-34 age group, becoming the most popular station for that audience in the south east.

“This success is thanks to the focus, commitment, and creativity of the Beat team. We’re confident that Beat and its staff will have a bright future as a valued part of the dynamic Bauer Media Group.”