John Keane returns to WLR as new presenter of the Spin Home

Written by Roy Martin

KCLR host and programmer John Keane is set to make a return to WLR as the station’s newest presenter.

Alongside his on-air duties, John will also serve as a station producer, contributing to programming and station projects.

“I am thrilled to be returning to WLR, where it all began for me,” said John.

“Waterford holds a special place in my heart, and I am committed to giving my very best to the station and its listeners and followers. Together, we will create lots of fun and engaging content. I can’t wait to get started on WLR.”

John previously worked at WLR FM from 1994 till 2001 before joining Tipp FM for three years, then heading to KCLR.

His appointment is part of several other changes coming to the station on April 1st, including a new lunchtime programme with Gemma Delaney.

A new jingle package from ReelWorld will also debut on April 1st.

WLR CEO Michael Byrne said: “We are delighted to welcome John Keane back to WLR. With his wealth of experience and deep connection to Waterford, John’s return heralds an exciting new chapter for the station.

“John and Gemma’s energy, commitment, and passion for radio and Waterford will undoubtedly enrich our programming and strengthen our connection with listeners. Our new jingle package will also add greatly to our new sound.”



