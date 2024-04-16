Michael Kelly appointed Chief Executive at Independent Broadcasters of Ireland

The IBI has appointed Michael Kelly as its new Chief Executive.

He joins from the Injuries Resolution Board where he was Manager of Communications.

Michael was national spokesperson with ESB Group for several years, and Group Communications Manager with EirGrid Group in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

A Fellow of the Public Relations Institute of Ireland and former journalist, Michael Kelly is the holder of a Masters’ in Communications and Cultural Studies from DCU.

Announcing Michael Kelly’s appointment, Independent Broadcasters of Ireland Chairperson John Purcell said: “We are delighted to appoint as Chief Executive someone of Michael’s calibre and experience. This is a crucial time for independent broadcasting, which faces challenges but contributes so much to social and economic development right across Ireland and which needs support from the state to thrive.

“The Board and I believe that this appointment will provide major assistance in the development of the sector. Independent broadcasting reaches the parts of the audience nationally and regionally of Ireland that other broadcasters cannot reach, and it is deserving of recognition and investment.”

Speaking about his appointment, Michael Kelly commented: “I am very passionate about independent radio and believe it is a vital sector in terms of delivering public service content to all of our listeners.

“The sector delivers huge value every day across news, sports, current affairs, and entertainment and I will be strongly highlighting to stakeholders the need for practical support. While a significant amount of time and attention has been understandably put publicly into issues concerning RTE and its viability, the needs of the independent sector must not be forgotten.

“With more than 1,200 people employed in the sector, independent broadcasters make a major contribution to the economy and are by far the largest employers in the broadcasting sector outside of Dublin. Independent broadcasting is a highly responsible sector and also a very responsive one which reflects and adapts to listeners preferences and makes a major contribution to an informed democracy.

“Independent radio stations have a very strong connection with their listeners. I am honoured to have been appointed to this important role and look forward to working with the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland Chairperson, the Board and members to help chart the strategic future of the sector and to highlight the benefits independent radio provides nationally and regionally, and most importantly, to represent our valued listeners.”