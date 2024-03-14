Ireland’s Call star Stevie Mulrooney to make radio debut on KCLR

Eight-year-old Stevie Mulrooney from Kilkenny, who sang “Ireland’s Call” to a packed Avivia Stadium before an Irish Six Nations Rugby Match, is set to make his debut as a radio presenter.

He’ll host “Stevie’s Call” on Carlow Kilkenny radio station KCLR on Bank Holiday Monday March 18th 12pm-2pm.

The singer will interview a range of stars and play some of his favourite music in a two-hour special programme.

Composer of “Ireland’s Call” Phil Coulter, Irish rugby great Rob Kearney, hurling legend TJ Reid and Camogie star Ciara Phelan are all set to appear.

Since he wowed millions of TV viewers with his rousing rendition of “Ireland’s Call”, which followed his appearance on the Late Late Toy Show, Stevie has appeared as a guest at events and on media outlets in Ireland and abroad ranging from RTÉ to the BBC but this is his first time to actually present a radio show.

Stevie is looking forward to the programme: “It was an honour to be asked to present a show on KCLR, I have been interviewed there before and I’ve really enjoyed my time working with the team on the other side of the microphone.

“I’m really excited to interview my guests and I hope everyone enjoys the show.”

KCLR Producer Aisling McDonald was impressed working with Stevie: “It has been wonderful getting to work with Stevie on his radio show. He’s a joy to work with and his hard work, dedication and enthusiasm at such a young age is fantastic to see. He has a very bright future ahead of him!”