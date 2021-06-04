Gavin James says Hello to iRadio for a weekend show

Singer-songwriter Gavin James is joining iRadio to host a weekly show every Saturday afternoon.

He’ll host 12pm till 2pm for four weeks starting on June 12th with music and special guests.

We’ve been pedalling away like mad behind the scenes, iRadio CEO Mark Cunning said. “This has been a while in the making, but to see it come to life and have Gavin present a show on iRadio is definitely one of the highlights of the year so far.

“Gavin’s behind some huge hits including ‘Always’ and ‘Boxes’, and we’re totally over the moon to have the man himself take the reins for two hours on a Saturday afternoon.

“He’s been gearing himself up to get into studio and we reckon if he presents as well as he sings, it’s not a show you’ll want to miss.”

Gavin says: “I’m delighted to be presenting a show each Saturday for the next 4 weeks on iRadio, I can’t believe they are letting me take over the station.”