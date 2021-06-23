Promotions planned for Beat 102-103’s 18th birthday

Beat 102-103 is celebrating its 18th birthday with two huge radio promotions.

The South East regional broadcaster will be whisking two friends off to the White Isle in ‘Ibiza Uncovered’ before giving away €1,800 in cash in what will be the culmination of its ‘Birthday Bucks’ promotion.

The station launched at 1.02 pm on July 1st 2003 and was the first regional radio station in the country.

With ongoing Covid restrictions hampering any in-person celebrations, Beat decided to go big on-air and on social to celebrate its birthday.

Ibiza Uncovered continues Beat’s longstanding reputation for eccentric promotions. Looking to scratch that vacation itch while serving as the perfect link to its 18th birthday celebrations, Beat is asking listeners’ parents to confess their most embarrassing stories from when THEY were 18 live on air – all to win an Ibiza getaway for their child.

The single day Birthday Bucks promotion will take place across all of Beat’s daytime shows on Thursday, July 1st. Listeners are encouraged to compile four smash hits from 2003 played on-air across the day to be in with a chance of taking home €1800 in cash!

You've been locked up… forever! Now it's time to party!

What would YOUR parents reveal about themselves to win you & your mate a trip to #IBIZA? 🌴

Speaking on the upcoming birthday promotions, Beat CEO Gabrielle Cummins said: “We love to create content that gets our listeners excited and engaged. Cash giveaways are always well received so I’ve no doubt there will be a huge reaction to the nostalgic Birthday Bucks Competition.

“In terms of “Ibiza Uncovered”, let’s face it; we’re all dreaming of a holiday abroad so this latest promotion from Beat helps bring that dream closer for our audience.

“Two lucky listeners can look forward to a trip of a lifetime when it’s safe to do so. A huge thank you to Murphy Furniture and Audi Waterford for partnering with us on these exciting giveaways.”

Head of Station Sound and Beat Breakfast presenter Niall Power adds: “We’ve been sparking “water-cooler” conversations for the last 18 years & one of the highlights for us is coming up with the next big idea to present to our listeners. Their reaction to all our hard work behind the scenes, is priceless.”