Radio stations unite for powerful LGBTI+ message

Radio stations across Ireland joined together for 60 seconds on Friday morning to broadcast a powerful message from Boys+Girls.

The campaign, in support of the LGBTI+ community with BeLonG To Youth Services, calls for an end to the violence and a safer future – that’s hopefully somewhere over the rainbow.

The minute-long Rainbow Blood was voiced by poet FeliSpeaks and played on all IBI and RTE stations at 11.59am.

If you missed it, you can hear it below.

Today we held the attention of the nation on almost every single Irish radio station to deliver ‘Rainbow Blood' – an incredible piece composed & performed by @felispeaks and supported by @IBIreland + @rte for @BeLonG_To. We need Pride until everyone can truly feel equal and safe. pic.twitter.com/Lv3ak1V6d5 — Boys + Girls (@BoysandGirlsLtd) June 25, 2021