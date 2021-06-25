Radio stations unite for powerful LGBTI+ message

Radio stations across Ireland joined together for 60 seconds on Friday morning to broadcast a powerful message from Boys+Girls.

The campaign, in support of the LGBTI+ community with BeLonG To Youth Services, calls for an end to the violence and a safer future – that’s hopefully somewhere over the rainbow.

The minute-long Rainbow Blood was voiced by poet FeliSpeaks and played on all IBI and RTE stations at 11.59am.

If you missed it, you can hear it below.



