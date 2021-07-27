Acast appoints new Content Director for Ireland

Acast has appointed Jennifer Dollard as Content Director for Ireland to lead the company’s podcast development efforts in the market.

Jennifer has been promoted from her previous role as Senior Content Development Manager and will work with new and established podcasting talent.

As part of Acast’s further investment into Ireland’s podcasting industry, Hannah O’Connell has also been hired as Associate Partner Manager.

O’Connell, who will work closely with Dollard, previously worked at Bauer Media Ireland as Social & Digital Media Manager. She was also a presenter at SPIN 1038, and is the host of the popular Line of Duty fan podcast Shrine of Duty.

Jennifer Dollard said: “We have more than our fair share of talented creators on this small but mighty island, and Acast is proud to be home to many of its best shows.

“I’ve worked with Ireland’s inimitable podcasters for three wonderful years, and this next step will allow me to more closely influence podcast development here.

“Podcasting is maturing at a rapid rate and Acast is leading the charge, putting creators first and ensuring they’re fairly rewarded for their craft.”

Since launching on-the-ground operations in Ireland at the end of 2019, Acast has seen the market flourish both in terms of content and commercial growth — and Acast listening data shows that its podcasts enjoy over 7.5 million listens in Ireland every month.

Acast has recently strengthened its Irish network with recent marquee signings including The Irish Times, and The Witness Podcast.