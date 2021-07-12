Cork Pride Radio pops up on RedFM’s Red Hot channel

Cork’s RedFM & the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival have teamed up to offer Cork Pride Radio on RedFM’s Red Hot.

Cork Pride Radio (CPR) on RedFM’s digital sister station Red Hot will run for the three weeks of July that lead up to and include the week of Cork Pride itself (Saturday 24th July to Sunday August 1st 2021).

Cork’s RedFM has partnered with Cork Pride since 2013 and this year come together to celebrate this year’s theme “Together Apart”.

RedFM Programme Manager Dave Macardle: “We’re absolutely bursting with pride to be able to deliver this for our good friends at Cork Pride. Being involved with this festival brings us so much fun and happiness every year and long may it continue. Happy Pride!”

RedFM DJ & Cork Pride Radio musical consultant Stevie G: “We have all had a long history DJing at Cork Pride parties, and it’s great fun trying to recreate some of that buzz on air with Cork Pride Radio.

“I can’t wait to get going and I’d like to wish everyone a wonderful Cork Pride.”

CPR is available online and via the Irish Radioplayer.