Jeremy Dixon joins Classic Hits to produce Breakfast

Former 98FM presenter Jeremy Dixon is joining Classic Hits as producer of the Colm and Lucy Breakfast Show.

Jeremy previously spent seven years as host of the current affairs show ‘Dublin Talks’ on 98FM, and 17 years prior to that with FM104 on ‘The Phone Show’.

Following two IMRO Awards and over 24 years of radio experience, this will be Dixon’s first venture into radio production.

On his new role, Jeremy said: “This is a big transition for me to move from talk radio to breakfast radio, but I’m relishing the challenge.

“To work with these two guys will make it so much easier. I am really looking forward to helping to grow the show into one of the most popular breakfast shows in the country.”

Alongside the ‘The Colm & Lucy Breakfast Show’, Jeremy also produces a daily Podcast with former colleague Adrian Kennedy called ‘Opinions Matter’ through their own production company.

Speaking about the appointment, Kevin Branigan, CEO, Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio, said: “We’re very excited to welcome Jeremy on board and look forward to seeing what ideas he brings to the show.

“His experience and talent will be a welcome addition to our incredibly talented team. We are determined to grow our radio brands to new levels in 2021 and this premium breakfast show will stand out in the marketplace in the coming months.”