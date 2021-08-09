New Solutions Manager appointed at Beat 102 103

Beat 102 103 has appointed Wexford-woman Claire Rowe to the position of Solutions Manager.

Claire will be responsible for overseeing, driving, and developing the Solutions Department, and will also be responsible for managing a team that includes full-time and part-time staff.

Speaking following the announcement, Beat 102 103 CEO, Gabrielle Cummins, said: “Claire brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with her to Beat. Our solutions department is central to all promotional activity on-air, online and on the streets of the South East.

“I am looking forward to working with Claire and her team to produce more top-shelf promotions and activity that will see Beat continue to thrive and engage with key stakeholders across the region.”

Claire Rowe added: “I am delighted to be working as Solutions Manager in Beat. I have listened to Beat for many years, and I am extremely happy to now be given the chance to work with the team.

“I am looking forward to building on the already-established solutions department in the station and bringing new ideas and strategies to further drive business, and engage more with our key stakeholders in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and South Tipperary.”

Before joining the team in Beat, Claire worked as customs and import manager with National Vehicle Distribution.