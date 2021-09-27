English LGBTQ+ radio station goes on DAB in Ireland

LGBTQ+ station Gorgeous Radio, established in Wolverhampton, England, has launched in Ireland using DAB+.

The service is now part of the line-up on FreeDAB, heard in some of the major cities across the Republic.

Gorgeous Radio is a not for profit organisation and broadcasts 24/7 from studios located in Wolverhampton city centre.

Station manager James Levett told RadioToday: “The initial goal for Gorgeous Radio was to always expand and role out programming to a wider audience in the near future.

“We are now pleased to announce that Gorgeous Radio’s expansion is happening sooner than ever anticipated. Gorgeous Radio shall start broadcasting nationally across the Republic of Ireland from Monday 27th September.

“Wolverhampton presenter & station manager James Levett officially welcomed new listeners from across the Irish sea to the Gorgeous family this morning and a whole range of programming to celebrate continues throughout the day.

“As an independent not for profit organisation, this is a huge deal for us as a radio station and we thank our partners & listeners for all their support.”

FreeDAB is currently the only service offering space on a DAB multiplex and carries a number of stations including Dublin’s ABC, Fusion Radio, Shine, Release DAB, Angel Vintage, Kream DAB, Juice and Fire Radio.

The mux launched in 2019 but was raided by the Garda in 2020 when it fell silent. It has since resumed broadcasting.