Free introduction to radio broadcasting course available

Kerry College is currently recruiting for a free eight-week introduction to radio broadcasting course which commences in Tralee on September 27th.

The course is led by industry professionals teaching about radio, journalism, podcasting, news and sports, and music presenting.

Applications are also being sought for a year-long course in Digital Journalism and Radio Broadcasting starting in November.

This course involves a three-month placement in a media organisation.

Details of both courses and how to apply are available now at kerrycollege.ie under the full-time courses section. No fees apply.

For further information contact jmcgill@radiokerry.ie.