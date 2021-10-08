8Radio is back on FM to celebrate eight years on-air

8Radio.com is back on FM as part of its 8th birthday celebrations this month.

The Dublin based alternative music radio station will be ‘Playing the Music We Like’ for five 3-day weekends from October 22nd to November 21st in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway as well as continuing to broadcast online.

Listeners can expect birthday giveaways and special shows all in celebration of 8 years of 8Radio.com.

Over the last 18 months of global turmoil, 8Radio.com continued to broadcast online moving from one central Dublin studio to remote locations in attics and spare rooms across the country.

Speaking about 8Radio.com and it’s return to FM, Managing Director Simon Maher said: “The last 18 months has been a struggle at 8Radio.com, just as it has been for so many businesses in the music space. We’re delighted to have made it through this challenging period and now we’re looking forward to getting to celebrate 8 years of making Indie radio and planning for the future.

The technology and the media environment may have changed dramatically in the 8 years since 8Radio.com launched but the buzz of getting to introduce a great new track to an interested audience is still the same.

Everyone at 8Radio.com puts in the hard work because they believe in what the radio station is about and it’s a privilege to be part of that.”