The big winners list for the IMRO Radio Awards 2021

All the winners have been announced for the IMRO Radio Awards at an ceremony hosted by comedian and broadcaster Dermot Whelan.

Over 2,000 people in the radio industry across the whole island of Ireland logged on to watch the ceremony of which an Award is a prized accolade to take home.

At the start of the evening the Hall of Fame inductees for this year – Declan Meehan, George Hamilton, Patricia Messinger and Stephen Clements RIP were recognised.

The special award for Outstanding Achievement was presented to Learning Waves, the training provider for the independent commercial radio sector in Ireland.

The big three awards for the evening were won by:

Local Station of the Year – WLR FM – Third year in a row

– Third year in a row Music Station of the Year – Spin 1038

Full Service Station of the Year – BBC Radio Ulster

Chair of the IMRO Radio Awards committee, Chris Doyle, who spoke at the Awards said: “2021 is the biggest year on record for entries, so thank you very much to everyone who entered, it is great to see such enthusiasm and passion for the content being produced across the island.

Radio continues to show its power, flexibility and importance to the Irish people this year and while we continue to keep listeners informed and educated, it is brilliant coming out of the pandemic to hear how we entertain and lift listeners lives”

Eleanor McEvoy, Chair of sponsors IMRO Ireland said “On behalf of IMRO, I would like to give my heartfelt congratulations to the winners of this year’s IMRO Radio Awards. We saw over the course of the pandemic how much we relied on radio to bring us immediately up to speed with what was happening in a world that to many felt frightening and isolating. As we were told to separate from family and friends, radio served to connect us. The winners of these awards have been chosen because of their excellence in broadcasting, and I would like to say a profound thanks to them for their service to radio in Ireland.”

BAI Deputy Chief Executive, Celene Craig, commented “The BAI is delighted to support the IMRO Radio Awards again this year. The annual Awards illustrate the range of talent working in the radio sector, and I would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners tonight. This event also serves to highlight and acknowledge the dedication of those working in radio to deliver, on a daily basis, diverse and high quality programming for audiences, especially in such a difficult year. Our thanks and congratulations to all involved in the delivery of the awards tonight.”

Category code: Category name: Gold: Entrant Gold: Station Silver: Entrant Silver: Station Bronze: Entrant Bronze: Station A1 General Music Programme 98FM’s The Fix with Ciarán O’Connor 98FM iRadio in the Afternoon with Dave and Fionnuala iRadio The Zoo Crew with Jaz and Laura SPIN1038 A2 Specialist Music Programme Simply Folk RTÉ Radio 1 The Lyric Concert with Paul Herriott – Remembering John Lennon RTÉ Lyric FM Blas Ceoil BBC Radio Ulster A3 Breakfast Programme KC and Ross in the Morning Cork’s 96FM Fully Charged with Graham and Nathan SPIN1038 The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM A4 Music Special / Music Event Mise Freisin’ RTÉ Radio 1 RTÉ Choice Music Prize withTracy Clifford RTÉ 2FM Dustpod for Ireland’s Classic Hits Ireland’s Classic Hits A5 Irish Music Programme or Initiative ATL Introducing BBC Radio Ulster SPIN ALT with Ray Wingnut SPIN South West 2FM Rising with Tracy Clifford RTÉ 2FM B1 News Story / News Event Trouble at the Interface BBC Radio Ulster Double Blow for Cork Traders Cork’s 96FM Section 252 – An Unspeakable Pain Newstalk B2 News Programme – Full Service Morning Ireland – Cyber attack RTÉ Radio 1 The Resignation of Arlene Foster – Evening Extra BBC Radio Ulster This Week RTÉ Radio 1 B3 News Programme – Local/Regional WLR News at 1 WLR FM Extended News Bulletin Cork’s 96FM The Breakfast Show BBC Radio Foyle B4 Current Affairs Programme – Full Service The Pat Kenny Show Newstalk On the Record Newstalk Newstalk Breakfast Newstalk B5 Current Affairs Programme – Local / Regional Tipp Today Tipp FM Deise Today WLR FM Let’s Talk – ‘In the Line of Duty’ Shannonside FM B6 Sports Story The Gordon Elliott Scandal Newstalk Jack Charlton – Player, Manager and Grandad RTÉ Radio 1 Carrick to the Champs-Élysées WLR FM B7 Sports Programme – Full Service Joey Dunlop – King of the Road RTÉ Radio 1 Rachael’s Day RTÉ Radio 1 Off The Ball Newstalk B8 Sports Programme – Local / Regional The Passing of Jerry Kiernan Radio Kerry Dublin’s Talking Sport Sunshine 106.8 The Covid Cup 2020 Championship Shannonside Northern Sound C1 Documentary Documentary on One: A Very Irish Coup RTÉ Radio 1 Documentary on One: The Grief of a Nation RTÉ Radio 1 Assume Nothing: Did the Right Man Hang? BBC Radio Ulster C2 Music, Arts and Culture Documentary The Music Biz RTÉ 2FM By the Lakes of Ponchartrain RTÉ Radio 1 COW Red Hare Media for RTÉ Radio 1 Extra C3 Short Feature Big Breakfast Little Stories WLR FM The Midlands 103 Vault Midlands 103 CountryWide – Farm Diary from Hannah Quinn Mulligan RTÉ Radio 1 C4 Magazine Programme The Ray D’Arcy Show RTÉ Radio 1 Moncrieff Newstalk iRadio’s The Hub iRadio C5 Drama Belong by Daithí McMahon and Fred O’Connor Newstalk Drama On One: Quicksand by Elizabeth Moynihan RTÉ Radio 1 The Emperor’s New Duds RTÉjr Radio C6 Specialist Speech Programme The Long and the Short of it BBC Radio Ulster The History Fix KCLR SPIN Ar Scoil SPIN South West C7 Craoltóireacht le Gaeilge Pop Raidió SPIN1038 Barrscéalta RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta Splanc Newstalk C8 Interactive Speech Programme Liveline – Breaking the Menopause Taboo RTÉ Radio 1 Stephen Nolan Show BBC Radio Ulster My Son Jason – Ireland’s Mental Health Cork’s RedFM D1 Community / Social Action Moyross – The Forgotten Part of Limerick Newstalk Stand Up Awareness Week RTÉ 2FM Brian Maher’s 24-Hour Runathon 98FM D2 On-Air Competition / Promotion Gotta Get It Wrong with Graham and Nathan SPIN1038 Waffle – The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM SPIN’s €5k Phone Call SPIN1038 D3 Station Imaging 98FM 98FM iRadio iRadio FM104 FM104 D4 Entertainment Inserts Gift Grub – The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM Dermot and Dave Today FM Fully Charged – Challenge Graham SPIN1038 D5 Digital and Social Innovation Shine Festival 2021 Media Central iRadio’s TikTok Mic Drop iRadio #StopTheShame Campaign Newstalk D6 Podcast of the Year GunPlot RTÉ Ecolution RTÉ Show me the Science Newstalk E1 Music & Entertainment Presenter of the Year Dermot Whelan Today FM Jim-Jim Nugent FM104 Ray Foley Cork’s Red FM E2 Radio DJ of the Year Lorraine Murphy Cork’s 96FM Brian McEvoy iRadio Tracy Clifford RTÉ 2FM E3 Specialist Music Broadcaster of the Year Ralph McLean BBC Radio Ulster Claire Beck Today FM Stuart Banford Downtown Country E4 News Broadcaster of the Year Justin McCarthy RTÉ Radio 1 Fionnuala Corbett iRadio Niall Colbert Today FM E5 News Reporter of the Year John Cooke Drivetime RTÉ Radio 1 Brian O’Connell RTÉ Radio 1 Sasha Wylie Downtown Radio/Cool FM E6 Sports Broadcaster of the Year – Full Service Joe Molloy Newstalk Michael McNamee BBC Radio Ulster Eoin Sheahan Newstalk E7 Sports Broadcaster of the Year – Local / Regional Eric White BBC Radio Foyle Sean Mc Caffrey Shannonside Northern Sound Dave Hooper Shannonside Northern Sound E8 Speech Broadcaster of the Year – Full Service Ciara Kelly Newstalk Pat Kenny Newstalk Matt Cooper Today FM E9 Speech Broadcaster of the Year – Local / Regional Damien Tiernan WLR FM Mark Patterson BBC Radio Foyle Sheila Naughton Shannonside Northern Sound E10 Gay Byrne – Newcomer of the Year Tara McCormack Midlands 103 Sarah Madden Newstalk Jordan Humphries Q Radio F1 Radio Moment of the Year Saved by an Angel LMFM Lynsey Bennett on The Hard Shoulder Newstalk Drivetime – Sarah McInerney and Eoghan Harris interview RTÉ Radio 1 F2 Local Station of the Year WLR FM WLR FM Radio Kerry Radio Kerry Clare FM Clare FM F3 Music Station of the Year SPIN1038 SPIN1038 iRadio iRadio 98FM 98FM F4 National Station of the year BBC Radio Ulster BBC Radio Ulster Today FM Today FM Newstalk Newstalk