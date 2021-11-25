christmas fm

Date set for the return of Christmas FM on the radio in Ireland

Christmas FM will be switching on Christmas in Ireland at midday on Sunday 28th November 2021 Christmas FM wants to “Give the Gift of Childhood” this year by raising over €250,000 which will go directly to Barnardos, a fitting charity partner considering it’s been such a difficult 18 months for vulnerable children living in disadvantaged communities. Pictured at the launch are Barnardos Ambassador Amy Huberman and children Grace Dalton, Harry Kinahan and Maya Akano. Fans of festive music will be delighted to hear that Christmas FM is returning to the airwaves this weekend! The popular radio station, seen by many as the official soundtrack to the festive season, will be switching Christmas on in Ireland at midday this Sunday, 28th November 2021. Turn on Christmas FM to hear all of your festive music favourites, played by a host of familiar voices! The presenters, who are volunteering their time to bring a smile to everyone’s faces, will be broadcasting around the clock to keep the population in the festive spirit. So, whether it’s Mariah Carey you want to belt out or George Michael you’re dancing to, Christmas FM will bring the magic of Christmas to you and your loved ones! Picture Andres Poveda ENDS For further information, contact Breda Brown / Gavin White Unique Media Tel: 01 522 5200 / 0873182749 (GW)

Christmas FM will be switching on its transmitters, and therefore Christmas in Ireland at midday on Sunday 28th November 2021.

The station wants to “Give the Gift of Childhood” this year by raising over €250,000 which will go directly to Barnardos.

The presenters are volunteering their time once again this year as the station celebrates 14 years on-air and raising a total of €2.7 million for a range of charities.

Christmas FM is this year being supported by premier FM sponsors An Post, Cadbury, and Coca-Cola – making sure that all on-air fundraising and listener donations will go directly to Barnardos. Christmas FM will be broadcasting from the offices of askpaul.ie who have kindly donated the studio space this year.

The station is run each year by a core management team, assisted by more than 100 volunteers who devote hundreds of hours of their time.

Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM, says: “We’re so excited to bring Christmas FM back on-air for our fourteenth year. To have reached this mark, it goes to show the incredible work done by our volunteers and we would like to thank each and every one of our listeners who have supported us and in turn, supported each of our chosen charities.

“We would like to thank the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland for granting us the license to broadcast and our premier FM sponsors for the year – Cadbury, Coca-Cola and An Post. We would also like to thank askpaul.ie who have donated the studio space this year. We’re excited to officially open the Christmas season in Ireland and begin our fundraising for our charity partner Barnardos, so we can reach our aim of providing targeted and intensive support for over 5,000 children most in need in Ireland.”

Suzanne Connolly, CEO of Barnardos, says: “We are so thrilled that Christmas FM has chosen Barnardos as its charity partner for 2021. With the help of Christmas FM listeners, we hope to raise money to ensure we can provide nutritious meals to children in our centres, that we can continue to support them in their educational, physical, and emotional development and that our specially trained teams can offer targeted therapeutic support to those who need it most.

“I would encourage everyone to listen in as we come together to make this the most meaningful Christmas yet! Our gift of childhood partnership with Christmas FM, with your support, can make a difference.”

The main FM radio frequencies for Christmas FM are Bray 99.5, Cavan 99.4, Clare 105.2, Cork City, part county 106.7, Cork North, part county 87.7, Dublin City & County 105.2, Dundalk/Drogheda, 104.2, Galway City, part County 87.9, Kildare North 88.1, Kilkenny City 104.3, Letterkenny 105.7, Limerick City 105.5, Longford 101.6, Sligo Town 95, South East 103.8, Tralee/Killarney 105, Waterford City 105.9, Wicklow Town 106.6FM.

Christmas FM will also broadcast on Virgin Media Channel 900 and online.

