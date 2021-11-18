€5.9m allocated to 40 radio projects in the latest BAI funding scheme

€5.9m has been allocated to 40 radio and 26 TV projects in Round 40 of the latest BAI Sound & Vision 4 Broadcasting Funding Scheme.

Overall, this funding round attracted 118 applications, seeking approximately €12.87m in funding.

The proposed package of recommendations will facilitate the production of 66 projects based on Irish culture, heritage and experience, global affairs that affect the Irish State, media literacy and adult literacy.

In total, projects will be broadcast across 26 services, including community, commercial and public service broadcasters.

Documentary (44%) was the most popular format recommended for funding, followed by drama (27%) and entertainment (22%).

Contemporary society (47%) was the most popular genre. Overall, the funding amount proposed for Irish language/bilingual programming represents 31% of the total proposed package of recommendations.

Some notable projects supported in this round include:

Laura Brennan: “The Voice”. Produced by Padraic Flaherty for Clare FM, this documentary is about HPV vaccine campaigner, Laura Brennan. A patient advocate, the Clare woman worked with the HSE to promote the HPV vaccine and to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated until her death from cervical cancer in 2019.

Black on Red presents: Produced by Red FM, this series of 20-minute episodes will feature the best of new music, interviews and information about newly established musicians with migrant backgrounds who are working in the Irish contemporary hip-hop; rap and soul genres. The series will be broadcast as part of Stevie G’s Block Party.

RnaG50. Produced by Aniar for RTÉ One, this show marks the 50th anniversary of Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Commenting, Deputy Chief Executive of the BAI, Celene Craig said: “The BAI is committed to fostering diverse and culturally relevant content for Irish audiences and also to helping support a sustainable broadcasting industry. The Sound & Vision scheme is one important aspect of our work that helps us to achieve this objective.

“Under Round 40, we once again received a strong mix of applications, with the funding sought exceeding that available. With this year being another difficult one for the sector, the Sound & Vision Scheme continues to provide crucial support for the industry, making available funding for quality projects, that might not otherwise be made.”

A full list of the projects being offered funding under the Sound & Vision Broadcasting Funding Scheme Round 40 is available to download here.

Up to €4.5m in funding is now available under Round 42 of the Scheme for independent producers and broadcasters to support new programme productions. The closing date for applications is noon on Thursday, 16th December 2021. Guidelines and the application form can be found here.