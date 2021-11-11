Entries now open for the New York Festivals Radio Awards 2022

The 2022 New York Festivals Radio Awards competition is now open for entries.

“When we added nine categories for social justice content last year, radio producers and the global audio storytelling community responded with thought-provoking work,” said Rose Anderson, VP/Executive Director, New York Festivals Radio Awards.

“This year, we are thrilled to announce the debut of our new trophy, the iconic NYF Tower in hand-polished Gold, Silver, and Bronze.”

In the most recent awards, announced last month, RTÉ was honoured with two gold trophies, seven silver, four bronze awards, and 11 finalist certificates.

Only four of the 40 awards taken by Irish stations went to independents – with Newstalk winning three for Social Issues (Letter from Midwinter), Human Rights (Do Not Disturb) and History (Angels of Mercy), and Today FM for the Lennon 40 Years On documentary.

Although the 2021 in-person NAB Show was cancelled due to pandemic quarantine restrictions, NYF pivoted with a 90-minute virtual ceremony Storytellers Gala featuring highlights and acceptances from 100 winning teams of men and women coming from their homes in 40+ countries.

The 2022 Storytellers Gala will take place at the annual NAB Show in Las Vegas on April 26, 2022. This is the 12th year of NYF’s strategic partnership with NAB Show. All NYF Radio Award winners have access to the multi-day event which is the world’s largest global gathering for the media and entertainment industry.

For the second year in a row, New York Festivals welcomes JusticeAid, an organisation that promotes justice through the arts and public engagement, as a partner.

The NYF Radio Awards receives entries from radio stations, networks, and independent producers from over 30 countries around the globe. The mission of the competition is to honor the achievements of the men and women who make up the global audio storytelling community.

All Entries in the 2022 competition will be judged online by NYF’s Radio Awards Grand Jury of 200+ producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe. Award-winning entries will be showcased on the Radio Awards winners gallery.

The deadline to enter the 2022 Radio Awards competition is February 9, 2022. To enter visit the NYF website.