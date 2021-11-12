Lunchtime presenter Mairead Ronan to leave Today FM

Today FM lunchtime presenter Mairead Ronan has announced that she is stepping away from her radio show to spend more time with her young family.

Sharing the news with her lunchtime listeners earlier this afternoon (Friday) Mairead said: “I have made an exciting but also a bittersweet decision I want to share. I’ve decided to step away from my lovely radio show.

“Radio and Today FM have made up such a large portion of my life, the people here are like family and presenting this show has been my highlight so it was really important to me that I get to share my news with you this way.

“Like everyone in the country the last year has given me time to reflect on where I am in my life, what I’ve achieved and what I like to do and how I want to spend my time. Like everyone I was thrown into unexpected circumstances where my work and home life had to be looked at differently.

“During all that chaos you’ll have heard me say it a lot, I found juggling work and home and all that went with stressful at times. But also in the middle of the madness my big takeaway and what showed up for me is that I really loved the simpler moments with the kids.

As life started to return to “normal” I felt a huge pull that I wasn’t where I was supposed to be and that I wanted to be at home more. It seems like the blink of an eye since Dara who is 14 was the age Eliza and Bonnie are now. I can’t believe it’s gone so quickly, so what I want to do is spend my time now relishing the everyday moments with them while they are small and spend time being the mum of a gorgeous teenager, something that’s new to me and I’m still trying to get used to!

“As you can imagine I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about this, talking it through with my husband, Louis. I’ve been worried, nervous, scared and a whole heap of other emotions but once I made the decision, I knew it was the right time and the right move for me and I feel very fortunate to be able to make it. And really, I want to put into practice what I’ve learnt about myself over the last year”

Mairead finished by paying tribute to friends and bosses at Today FM: “Of course, this brings a whole lot of sadness too, I’ve grown up in Today FM and spent literally half of my life here…I’d just like to thank the management who were SO supportive when I dumped this decision on them a few months ago. My friends in here who were shocked but also offered me so much warm support. I’m really excited about this next chapter and all that it will bring for me and my family, including the opportunity to be a listener on the school run!!!! So thank you for listening, you made my dreams come true”

Mairead then played a track that was recorded live in Today FM, Foy Vance’s version of the Cheers theme tune “Where everybody knows your name”.

Mairead will say ‘goodbye’ to her Today FM family and listeners before Christmas and promised to make her final few weeks on air ‘extra special’!

James Brownlow, Managing Editor, Music & Entertainment said: “Mairead has been hugely successful in Irish radio both in front of and behind the mic. She’s enjoyed countless award wins and built a massive lunchtime audience in her 2 years. Her contribution to Today FM is unquestionable, and the relationship she’s forged with her own listeners and created for other presenters is unparalleled. While we are naturally sad to see her go, we understand the time is right for Mairead to focus on adventures with her family rather than ourselves. She leaves with our very best wishes and will always be welcomed on Today FM”.

Mairead began presenting her own lunchtime show on Today FM in September 2019 and during that time has grown both audience numbers and appeal. Listeners regularly got in touch with Today FM to thank Mairead for being a ‘genuine companion’ during lockdown as thousands of people worked at their kitchen table!

Today FM will announce a new lunchtime show in the coming weeks.