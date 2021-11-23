Tipp FM signs singer Louise Morrissey for Premier Country

Tipp FM has hired singer Louise Morrisey to present Premier Country every Sunday between 11am-2pm.

The well-known entertainer, who hails from Bansha in Co Tipperary, is a former member of The Morrisey’s Folk Group along with her brothers Billy and Norman.

Speaking about her new role with Tipp FM Louise said: “I am delighted to have been asked to join the Tipp FM Radio team and already I have received a great welcome from everyone there, I am really looking forward to presenting the Premier Country Show every Sunday, I can’t wait to get started.”

Tipp FM Programme Controller Stephen Keogh says: ‘It’s fantastic to welcome Louise Morrissey to Tipp FM.

“She is a brilliant broadcaster with lots of personality and a real passion for the music we play on Premier Country. She is the perfect addition to our line-up. We’re thrilled to welcome Louise to the Tipp FM family, and I know our listeners are going to love her.’

Louise’s first show on Tipp FM is this Sunday November 28th, 2021.