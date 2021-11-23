Louise Morrisseytipp fm

Tipp FM signs singer Louise Morrissey for Premier Country

Tipp FM has hired singer Louise Morrisey to present Premier Country every Sunday between 11am-2pm.

The well-known entertainer, who hails from Bansha in Co Tipperary, is a former member of The Morrisey’s Folk Group along with her brothers Billy and Norman.

Speaking about her new role with Tipp FM Louise said: “I am delighted to have been asked to join the Tipp FM Radio team and already I have received a great welcome from everyone there, I am really looking forward to presenting the Premier Country Show every Sunday, I can’t wait to get started.”

Tipp FM Programme Controller Stephen Keogh says: ‘It’s fantastic to welcome Louise Morrissey to Tipp FM.

“She is a brilliant broadcaster with lots of personality and a real passion for the music we play on Premier Country. She is the perfect addition to our line-up. We’re thrilled to welcome Louise to the Tipp FM family, and I know our listeners are going to love her.’

Louise’s first show on Tipp FM is this Sunday November 28th, 2021.



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news from Ireland and the UK each weekday afternoon direct to your inbox. Just add your details below for "24 Hours in Radio - UK and Ireland":



Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Date set for the return of Christmas FM on the radio in Ireland

€5.9m allocated to 40 radio projects in the latest BAI funding scheme

Lunchtime presenter Mairead Ronan to leave Today FM

RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards to recognise Christy Moore

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.